Gabby Petito's dad joins search for missing Arizonan; Hit-and-run leads to police chase | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the father of Gabby Petito joining in on the search for a missing Arizonan to a 17-year-old girl in recovery after being a passenger in a rollover bus crash, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 12, 2025.
1. Mom of bus crash victim thought it was April Fool's joke at first
Her mom thought it was a joke but when the bus 17-year-old Katie Holmes was riding on was hit by an SUV and flipped on its side, Holmes' life was flipped upside down.
2. Fatal hit-and-run crash leads to foot pursuit
Multiple people were arrested after a foot pursuit for a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Tempe.
3. Fathers of Gabby Petito and Daniel Robinson join forces
The search for Daniel Robinson, who went missing in Buckeye in 2021, resumed on Saturday, April 12 with a new person joining the search who is familiar with searching for missing family members.
4. Celery recall for listeria
Listeria infection can cause fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and in some it can be fatal.
5. Attempted robbery caught on camera
Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help finding a suspect caught on camera trying to break into a home in Cave Creek
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We saw a high temperature of 99°, tying a record for this date set in 1936.