
Gabby Petito's dad joins search for missing Arizonan; Hit-and-run leads to police chase | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 12, 2025 7:32pm MST
PHOENIX - From the father of Gabby Petito joining in on the search for a missing Arizonan to a 17-year-old girl in recovery after being a passenger in a rollover bus crash, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 12, 2025.

1. Mom of bus crash victim thought it was April Fool's joke at first

Teenager faces long road to recovery after SUV hits school bus, flipping it on its side

Her mom thought it was a joke but when the bus 17-year-old Katie Holmes was riding on was hit by an SUV and flipped on its side, Holmes' life was flipped upside down.

2. Fatal hit-and-run crash leads to foot pursuit

Suspects caught in foot pursuit following fatal hit-and-run crash

Multiple people were arrested after a foot pursuit for a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Tempe.

3. Fathers of Gabby Petito and Daniel Robinson join forces

Fathers of Gabby Petito and Daniel Robinson join forces to search for Daniel in Arizona

The search for Daniel Robinson, who went missing in Buckeye in 2021, resumed on Saturday, April 12 with a new person joining the search who is familiar with searching for missing family members.

4. Celery recall for listeria

Celery sold in 28 states recalled over possible listeria contamination

Listeria infection can cause fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and in some it can be fatal.

5. Attempted robbery caught on camera

Man caught on camera attempting to break into a home in Cave Creek, MCSO searching for suspect

Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help finding a suspect caught on camera trying to break into a home in Cave Creek

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix ties record with 99° high temperature

We saw a high temperature of 99°, tying a record for this date set in 1936.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews