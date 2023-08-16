'Game of Thrones' actor Darren Kent dead at 36

article

Darren Kent, an actor in "Game of Thrones" and "EastEnders," has died. He was 36.

"Award winning actor, Darren Kent (also know as Darren Harper), passed away last Friday surrounded by his family and closest friends," his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Kent suffered from an extremely rare skin disorder and battled osteoporosis and arthritis.

The "Les Misérables" actor was born and raised in Essex and graduated from Italia Conti Stage School in 2007.

Some of Kent’s television and film credits in recent years include "Malpractice," "Blood Drive," "The Frankenstein Chronicles" and "Dungeons and Dragons."

Kent played a Goatherd from Slavers Bay in a "Game of Thrones" episode that aired in 2014.

He acted in "Mirrors" alongside Kiefer Sutherland, as well as "Snow White and the Huntsman" with Chris Hemsworth , Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart.

Kent’s rep additionally took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute.

"Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend," Carey Dodd Associates, who represented Kent, shared on Facebook.

In 2021, BBC asked Kent to direct an episode of the series "The Break." He went on to direct the award-winning short film "You Know Me," which won Best Director and Best Short Film at the London International Film Festival in January.

Several colleagues and fans honored Kent on social media, including screenwriter Ben Trebilcook who was involved with "You Know Me."

"A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed," Trebilcook wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kent’s family and agency noted in his obituary, "His indomitable spirit and love of life inspired all he met and he will be remembered not only for his talent, but as a warm and generous friend."