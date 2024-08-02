Genesis Project, Pinal County's only soup kitchen, forced to close its doors when lease expires

article

The only soup kitchen in Pinal County is being forced to close its doors soon after 10 years at the same location.

Genesis Project was told their lease would not be renewed and that they needed to leave in three months.

Many people in Apache Junction rely heavily on the Genesis Project and hearing that they'll close soon has left some of them questioning where they'll get their next meal.

"Everybody has a story here," says one regular, Holly Marcotte. "I have my story. It just so happens mine's a success story, although I'm struggling for food."

"Genesis is a light of hope"

Holly Marcotte is disabled on a fixed income. Her main mode of transportation is her electric wheelchair.

"I'm just up the street, so I can bring my power chair up here and I can get a hot meal and a cold meal to go like a pizza or sandwich," she said.

That's how she's able to get her meals at the Genesis Project.

A look inside Genesis Project, Pinial County's only soup kitchen, which is being forced to close.

"Genesis is a light of hope for those people who come here. It's not just homeless people, it's disabled people and seniors," Marcotte said.

"What happens when Genesis stays open is it helps the community and reminds the community that everyone is a person and everyone deserves life and deserves a meal," said Genesis Project success story, Janice McCarthy.

For years, McCarthy would go to the Genesis Project for meals until she achieved sobriety.

Executive Director Trinity Cole says Genesis Project was notified on Aug. 1 that they'd need to be moved out by Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Genesis Project committed to finding a new location

Cole says the nonprofit is committed to continuing services to the more than 200 people they serve every day, but desperately needs to find a new location soon.

"I know that they cannot go without a meal, hydration, clothing and services, so it's tremendously concerning not knowing where we're going to go and when we'll be able to serve," Cole said.

The property manager spoke briefly on the phone but only reiterated that the lease would not be renewed.

Map of where Genesis Project is located: