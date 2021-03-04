Derek Chauvin trial: Updates and FAQs

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is underway at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Jury selection began on March 8. Opening statements were delivered on March 29. The trial is expected to last until mid to late April.

The state is currently presenting its case against Chauvin. So far, prosecutors have called eyewitnesses to Floyd’s deadly arrest, Minneapolis police officers who train those on the force and experts to the stand to testify.

The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Minneapolis Police officials testify on training, use of force techniques

The prosecution called several more members of the Minneapolis Police Department to the stand on Tuesday, including Lt. Johnny Mercil, who wrote MPD’s use of force training curriculum. He testified that an officer’s use of force needs to be reasonable and proportional.

Mercil testified that using a knee on someone’s neck is not an MPD-trained neck restraint, but it "isn’t unauthorized" when using force. He confirmed, however, that Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck would not be authorized after Floyd was handcuffed and under control.

Chief Arradondo says Chauvin violated policies, training

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand on Monday, April 5. He testified testified that Chauvin went against his training and violated several of the police department’s policies, including de-escalation and use of force policies, when he kneeled on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.

"There’s an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds," Arradondo said. "But once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when he was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy, it is not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

Floyd family watching Chauvin trial

Only one member of the Floyd family is allowed in the courtroom at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the family has been rotating who takes the seat each day.

The family says they are hurting with the emotion of witness testimony and the repeated videos and photographs of Floyd being pinned to the ground outside Cup Foods, taking his final breaths.

Rodney Floyd, one of George Floyd’s brothers, told pool reporters Tuesday that seeing and hearing his brother in the videos was "very hard."

"When someone dies you cherish their last words but my brother’s last words, oh, those words are stuck in my head," he said.

Key moments from first week of witness testimony

The first witness to be called in the trial was 911 dispatch operator Jena Scurry. Scurry is the one who saw Floyd’s arrest on a police camera and, for the first time in her career, called the police on the police.

Scurry testified that she was watching the incident unfold on the TV monitors in the dispatch center the night of May 25, 2020 and said she became concerned that "something wasn’t right" when she did not see any movement on the screens.

In her call to the on duty sergeant, David Pleoger, Scurry tells him, "You can call me a snitch if you want to," before explaining that the live video showed "all of them sat on this man," referring to Chauvin and the other officers that restrained Floyd.

Donald Williams, a trained mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed Floyd’s deadly arrest, testified that he called 911 because he believed he "witnessed a murder." He is the one who can be heard in videos of the incident telling officers to get off Floyd, that they were killing him.

Darnella Frazier, the young woman who took the widely shared Facebook video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd, got emotional as she testified on Tuesday.

Frazier, who was 17 at the time, described seeing Floyd on the ground with Chauvin kneeling on him. She said Floyd was "terrified, scared, begging for his life."

Frazier tearfully told the jury she stays up at night "apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting, not saving his life."

Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, was on a walk in her neighborhood on May 25, 2020 when she came upon the scene at Cup Foods. In the video she took of the incident, she can be heard asking officers if they checked Floyd’s pulse.

Hansen testified that she 'desperately' wanted to help provide medical attention to George Floyd, but officers kept her at bay.

Charles McMillian, a bystander, got choked up as he watched the videos of Floyd’s deadly arrest played back in court on Wednesday. McMillian is heard in the videos telling Floyd, "You can’t win" with police. McMillian said by speaking to Floyd, he was trying to help make the situation easier.

McMillian’s testimony was also the first time any of Chauvin’s body camera video had been made public. The body camera footage showed an exchange between Chauvin and McMillian immediately after Floyd had been taken away by ambulance.

George Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, testified on Thursday about her relationship with Floyd and the couple’s shared struggles with opioid addiction.

She said they both went through periods of using and sobriety over the three years of their relationship. She told the jury she believed he was using again in the weeks before his death.

Finally, on Friday, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Homicide Unit, took the stand. Zimmerman has been with the MPD since 1985 and is the person with the most seniority on the force.

Zimmerman testified that kneeling on someone’s neck would be considered deadly force because "if your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them." He added that once someone is handcuffed, their threat level goes "down all the way" and their safety and wellbeing becomes the officer’s responsibility.

Zimmerman called Chauvin’s use of deadly force against Floyd "totally unnecessary."

"Pulling him down on the ground, face down, and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time, it’s just uncalled for," he told the jury. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt."

Derek Chauvin charges

Chauvin is standing trial on charges of third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death.

Thao, Kueng and Lane will be tried together on August 23.

How to watch the Chauvin trial

The Chauvin trial will be live streamed, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 News App. You can also find the FOX 9 stream on Tubi through connected TVs. When the trial itself begins March 29, FOX 9 will broadcast it live on FOX 9 for the duration, including a quick recap of the day when court adjourns, followed by the FOX 9 News at 5.

Scheduled length of Chauvin trial

The trial will begin with jury selection, which is scheduled for three weeks. During jury selection, until all the preliminary motions are heard by Judge Peter Cahill, court will start at 8 a.m. with a hearing on preliminary motions, before moving on to jury selection at 9 a.m. The trial proceedings that begin on Monday, March 29 are anticipated to take two to four weeks.

Chauvin trial daily schedule

Following jury selectoin, opening statements and the remainder of the trial will follow the schedule below:

9 a.m. Legal issues

9:15 a.m. Jury arrives

9:30 a.m. Trial session

10:40 a.m. Break

11 a.m. Trial session

12:30 p.m. Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Trial session

3 p.m. Break

3:20 p.m. Trial session

4:30 p.m. Adjourn for the day, or extended trial session

5 p.m. Adjourn for the day or break for evening session if jury sequestered

6 p.m. Trial session if jury sequestered

7:30 p.m. Adjourn for the day

*All times Central. There is no plan to hold trial on weekends.

Who is allowed in the courtroom

Trial Judge Peter Cahill

1 judge's clerk

1 court reporter

Derek Chauvin, the defendant

The jury. The empaneled jury will consist of 12 jurors and 2 alternates.

Up to 4 lawyers or staff for the prosecution, led by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson and up to 2 staff from his law firm

1 witness at a time in the courtroom

1 George Floyd family member

1 Derek Chauvin family member

2 members of pooled media - 1 print and 1 broadcast or digital media

1 broadcast technician

Who are the selected jurors?

Fifteen jurors were seated during jury selection, but Judge Cahill dismissed the 15th juror before opening statements. The 14 remaining jurors will hear the whole case, but only 12 will deliberate. The two alternate jurors will step in if one of the 12 has to excuse themselves from the case. Judge Cahill has instructed the jurors to avoid any media coverage of the trial.

Jurors will only be referred to by a random, previously assigned number because Judge Cahill has ordered their identities to remain a secret for the duration of the trial. At the conclusion of the trial, Judge Cahill will decide when the jurors’ identities can be made public.

The jury will be partially sequestered during the trial and fully sequestered while they are deliberating, which means they cannot go home until they reach a verdict or the judge determines they are hung. However, the judge can order full sequestration of the jury at any time if the partial sequestration proves ineffective in keeping the jurors free from outside influence.

Courtroom restrictions

Courtroom 1856 was renovated specifically for the Derek Chauvin trial to maximize capacity and maintain COVID-19 social distancing standards. The courtroom is located on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center.

Judge Cahill has ordered certain behavior in the courtroom:

Jurors, attorneys, witnesses and support staff must wear masks and keep six feet from other people.

Masks can be removed when giving testimony, examining witnesses, giving opening statements or closing arguments. Attorneys must conduct all witness examinations and arguments from the lectern.

Any sidebar conferences will be conducted over wireless headsets. Chauvin will be outfitted with a headset to listen to these conferences, which will be off-the-record.

Jurors and potential jurors will be escorted to courtroom each day by deputies or security. No one can have contact with jurors except the judge, court personnel and deputies. Any attorney contact is limited to the jury selection process when court is in session.

Potential jurors will only be referred to by a randomized number.

Security measures

Barricades and barbed wire are in place around the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial will take place, and Minneapolis City Hall. Security measures will also be going up around other city infrastructure, such as the police precinct buildings.

"Operation Safety Net" is the name of the unified command for the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota National Guard and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Gov. Tim Walz also activated the Minnesota National Guard to help with security.

Officials say their goal is to preserve the First Amendment right of people to peacefully protest while preventing large-scale violent disturbances during the trial.

Protests planned

Community groups and activists are planning to gather outside of the Hennepin County Government Center during the Chauvin trial.

Some activists have voiced frustrations over the number of barricades in the area, calling it a "hindrance" to the movement’s constitutional right to be heard.

Community outreach

The city plans to create contracts with a network of community groups to help with de-escalation and communication "during periods of heightened tension." The city council unanimously approved the plan, authorizing up to $1.2 million in funding.

Minneapolis' Office of Violence Prevention will be requesting applications for the program and hopes to have finalized contracts by the end of March.

The city scrapped a plan to pay local social media influencers to post city-approved messages to dispel rumors.

Closed streets

So far, the City of Minneapolis has closed only one street in downtown Minneapolis. South 6th Street, including the sidewalk, is closed between 3rd and 4th avenues next to the Hennepin County Government Center.

Metro Transit is not planning any disruptions to bus or light rail service to downtown Minneapolis, although there may be detours around the Hennepin County Government Center.

The parking ramp at the Government Center will be closed during the trial. Skyway access to the center will also be restricted.

38th and Chicago during the Chauvin trial

The intersection of E 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd died, will remain closed during the Chauvin trial. The area, also known as George Floyd Square has been closed to public traffic since his death, becoming a gathering site for community members and activists.

Plans are in the works to reopen 38th and Chicago to the public after the trial. The city sent a survey to residents and business owners in the area to choose between two traffic options for reopening the square.

Death of George Floyd

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. The intersection has remained closed to traffic since Floyd's death and has been dubbed George Floyd Square.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 17: People participate in a demonstration on August 17, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Community members came together for a rally to protest the city's potential forceful reopening 38th Street and Chicago Ave, an unofficial Expand

A widely-shared video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he repeatedly cried, "I can’t breathe."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the firing of all four officers the following day. Chauvin was arrested and charged with Floyd’s death on May 29 and the three others were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report ruled the death of George Floyd a homicide. The updated report stated that George Floyd experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement.

