George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter: 'Daddy changed the world'

Six-year-old Gianna Floyd will now have to go through life without her father, George Floyd, but she’s doing so with the most comforting of notions — that her father changed the world.

“Daddy changed the world,” Gianna proclaimed with a smile as she sat atop the shoulders of former NBA star Stephen Jackson.

Jackson, a close friend who considered George Floyd a brother, posted video of their moment on his Instagram feed.

Floyd died on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. An officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Video of the incident ignited protests. Solidarity demonstrations sprang up coast to coast and across the globe.

Places like the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Iran have all chanted Floyd’s name.

Gianna’s mother, Roxie Williams, broke down in tears Tuesday as she thought about the major milestones Gianna can't share with her father.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never watch her walk down the aisle. If there's a problem and she needs a dad, she does not have that anymore," Williams said.

Even so, Jackson promised to fill his friend’s shoes whenever Gianna needs it.

“There’s a lot of stuff you said that he’s going to miss that I’m going to be there for,” Jackson vowed to Williams. “I’m going to walk her down the aisle.”

This story was reported from Atlanta.