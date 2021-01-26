Expand / Collapse search
Georgia lawmaker removed from House Chamber after refusing COVID-19 test

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia Speaker of the House removes Senator over COVID test failure

Speaker David Ralston had Rep. David Clark removed for failing to get COVID tested.

ATLANTA - Georgia's Speaker of the House removed a state representative from the legislature Tuesday after officials say he failed to get a COVID-19 test.

Speaker David Ralston ordered Rep. David Clark removed from the House by law enforcement, saying that the representative refused to follow the twice-weekly testing requirements.

Rep. David Clark (Georgia House of Representatives)

Clark, a Republican who represents Georgia's 98th District, was escorted out of the building by officers.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for Ralston, Clark "had been advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested at any point during this session."

After Ralston asked Clark to leave until he was tested, officials say he refused and was escorted out.

In this session, all state lawmakers and their staff members are required to undergo testing twice a week.

"The member will be allowed to return upon complying with the policy for the safety of all those who have to come to the Capitol," the spokesperson said, "This is about preventing the spread of a disease that has killed more than 12,000 Georgians."

Ralston has called out members of the House at the beginning of the session, saying that he knew of  "74 members of this body" who "did not get tested and were present in the building."

"I have an obligation to take care of the health of the member of the House, the staff and yes, even the news media that are lurking around here and I take that very seriously," Ralston said.

A number of members of Georgia's Legislature have tested positive for the virus, including the Republican Senate Majority Leader.

