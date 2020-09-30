Georgia nurse retires after 28 years on the job

A nurse at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta celebrated a 28-year career with a retirement party on Wednesday. Trinidad-born Darlene Moore says she was an internal auditor in her previous life, then switched to nursing when she made it to the U.S.

"As a child, I always loved taking care of people," Moore said. "I love going to visit with my grandmother and she would take me to the elders in the village and we would help them clean up, cook, and go to the grocery with them, so I always loved caring for people."

Over the 28-year span, Moore says she spent 19 years and 3 months (but who's counting) of her career at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. She climbed the ranks to be the executive director of nursing. Dr. Mary Chatman, executive vice president of WellStar, says it's been a pleasure to work with Moore, and the door is always open for her to return.

"I have always looked to Darlene for her sound voice and her real ability to take a step back and look at things to help us move forward," Chatman said.

The year started out rough for Moore. Her husband had surgery in February for colon cancer then began treatments. All while a pandemic made a large presence in our country and put a strain on our healthcare system. Moore says her husband is doing well now, but retiring is the best choice for her so she can keep up with him and his treatment. But, this won't be the last her colleagues see of her.

"I love teaching and mentoring," Moore said. "So I think I am probably going to go back and maybe teach some new grads. I love patient care and patient experience so I am going to think about that."

At the party, Moore received the Daisy Award for outstanding nursing service. All of the staff cheered for her as she left the hospital for the last time in this position.

