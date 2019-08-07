Georgia WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday

article

A World War II veteran celebrated a major milestone Tuesday. Wayne Shellnutt celebrated his 104th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The celebration took place at the Just a Hair Better barbershop on Pace Street.

The Navy veteran celebrated with a cake with candles, which he blew out.

The mayor of Covington also came out to help Shellnutt celebrate.

"Well he's been coming in for so many years. As he turned 100 and now 104, we've made a deal about it," Shellnut's barber Wayne Stowe said. "We don't know how many more he'll be here, but praise the Lord we want him to be here at 105."

Shellnut also spoke about his memories during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.