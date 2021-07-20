GetMyBoat: Summer boat rentals, charters with a captain

Expand / Collapse search

By and FOX 10 Staff
Boat rental service called GetMyBoat to take the next vacation

An Airbnb like service to rent boats for boat owners to make extra cash and customers to enjoy the waves. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports

PHOENIX - There's a new rental service where boat owners can make extra cash and guests can enjoy boat rides that include a boat captain.

The app GetMyBoat launched in 2013 where consumers can rent yachts, sailboats, jet skis and more to enjoy their water trip experience.

GetMyBoat offers a variety of locations to rent boats across the country and boat owners provide safety precautions before customers can operate the boat safely.

