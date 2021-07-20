GetMyBoat: Summer boat rentals, charters with a captain

There's a new rental service where boat owners can make extra cash and guests can enjoy boat rides that include a boat captain.

The app GetMyBoat launched in 2013 where consumers can rent yachts, sailboats, jet skis and more to enjoy their water trip experience.

GetMyBoat offers a variety of locations to rent boats across the country and boat owners provide safety precautions before customers can operate the boat safely.

