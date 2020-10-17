Gigi's Playhouse reopens in Phoenix to support kids with Down syndrome

Gigi's Playhouse, a nonprofit that provides enrichment programs for children with Down syndrome, has finally reopened after the pandemic forced them to close.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and at the nonprofit's Phoenix location, it's a time to celebrate abilities and acceptance.

There, songs are sung and smiles light up the room. It's also an opportunity to learn and share.

"Coming to talk to my friends -- they know exactly what we are going through and...always have good advice," said one parent. "Good to be around others who know what we are doing."

Executive Director Robin Lea-Amos says repairs to Gigi's Playhouse were made during the shutdown -- an effort to renew and a chance to implement new safety measures.

"We got some cabinets so all of our toys can be behind cabinets and safe," said Lea-Amos. "We've made sure we have a pony wall with a gate so kids don't run in and out. It gives us a chance to screen parents and children before they come in."

Volunteer-driven programs went virtual while Gigi's was closed.

"Our virtual programming in April all the way through July were either the same or more than the numbers we provided last year, so that tells us that our parents wanted it - they wanted to be connected," said Lea-Amos. "I think that was the one thing that was so difficult for them was to not be connected during this time."

Services are free, and the director says they are more necessary now than ever before.

"It has been hard on the kids when they have not only not been in school but they've not been with their friends."

"We won't turn anyone away," said Lea-Amos. "We will work it out when they come in. We are keeping our numbers so small if someone just dropped in, we would probably still be able to serve them."

The nonprofit also offers an online reservation system for families to use. For more information, visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/