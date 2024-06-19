Expand / Collapse search
'Gilbert Goon' arrested, again; candy, chocolate, gummies recalled | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 19, 2024 7:08pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a convicted "Gilbert Goon" being arrested again, to certain candies being recalled in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Large fire burns mobile home, trees in south Phoenix; requires animal control

Large fire burns mobile home, trees in south Phoenix; requires animal control
Large fire burns mobile home, trees in south Phoenix; requires animal control

Firefighters say a large fire burning near 10th Street and Southern Avenue is threatening a nearby mobile home park.

2. Arizona health officials announce recall of candy, chocolate, gummies after illnesses reported

Arizona health officials announce recall of candy, chocolate, gummies after illnesses reported
Arizona health officials announce recall of candy, chocolate, gummies after illnesses reported

Some people in Arizona have gotten sick after eating a certain brand of gummies, chocolate bars and candy, health officials said.

3. 'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences

'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences
'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences

One of the members of the so-called "Gilbert Goons" who was sentenced in two assault cases recently was arrested again on suspicion of underage drinking.

4. Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar
Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

Authorities in Las Vegas are perplexed by a mysterious monolith discovered near Gass Peak over the weekend.

5. 4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student

4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student
4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student

Four people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting at a party in Tucson that left a University of Arizona student dead.