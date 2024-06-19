'Gilbert Goon' arrested, again; candy, chocolate, gummies recalled | Nightly Roundup

article

From a convicted "Gilbert Goon" being arrested again, to certain candies being recalled in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Large fire burns mobile home, trees in south Phoenix; requires animal control

Featured article

2. Arizona health officials announce recall of candy, chocolate, gummies after illnesses reported

Featured article

3. 'Gilbert Goon' Jacob Pennington arrested following his teen violence sentences

Featured article

4. Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

Featured article

5. 4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student