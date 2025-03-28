Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson under investigation
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer in the West Valley during the overnight hours on March 28.
What we know:
In a statement, officials with the Tolleson Police Department say the incident happened around 2:00 a.m., in the area of 97th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
The person shot, who was identified by police as a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
"No officers were injured in the incident," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release details on what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Tolleson Police officials said members of the West Valley Incident Response Team will take over the investigation.