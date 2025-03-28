Expand / Collapse search

Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson under investigation

Published  March 28, 2025 6:31am MST
Police Shootings
Police shooting investigation in Tolleson

A person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting involving a Tolleson Police officer. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

    • A man is hospitalized in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting.
    • The incident happened near 97th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Tolleson.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer in the West Valley during the overnight hours on March 28.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with the Tolleson Police Department say the incident happened around 2:00 a.m., in the area of 97th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The person shot, who was identified by police as a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"No officers were injured in the incident," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release details on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Tolleson Police officials said members of the West Valley Incident Response Team will take over the investigation.

Area where the shooting happened

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Tolleson Police Department.

