Fire forces evacuations near Arizona-New Mexico border

Updated  April 1, 2025 2:19pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
Evacuations have been ordered in Alpine Village East due to a fire. (Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness)

The Brief

    • Residents in Alpine Village East have been ordered to evacuate amid a fire burning in Apache County.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

ALPINE, Ariz. - Evacuations have been ordered amid a fire burning in Apache County.

What we know:

According to Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness, residents in Alpine Village East have been ordered to evacuate.

"Multiple agencies are on the scene and still working on the fire," officials said.

Officials added that Highway 191 will be closing.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of Alpine

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Facebook posts from Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness and the Alpine Fire Department.

