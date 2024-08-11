Gilbert hit-and-run suspect sought; tortoise makes a highway escape | Nightly Roundup

From the rescue of a tortoise on an Arizona highway, to the sister of a hit-and-run victim detailing the moments leading up to the crash, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Gilbert hit-and-run shakes up victim, her family: 'Complete lack of humanity'

Featured article

2. Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought after by Phoenix Police

Featured article

3. 'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service

Featured article

4. Tortoise back home at Pinal County ranch after highway escape

Featured article

5. Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police