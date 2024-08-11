Gilbert hit-and-run suspect sought; tortoise makes a highway escape | Nightly Roundup

Deadly hit-and-run; tortoise rescued | Nightly Roundup
From the rescue of a tortoise on an Arizona highway, to the sister of a hit-and-run victim detailing the moments leading up to the crash, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Gilbert hit-and-run shakes up victim, her family: 'Complete lack of humanity'
The Gilbert Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night. The victim's sister explains a bit more about what happened the moments after her sister was hit.
2. Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought after by Phoenix Police
A man is dead and the driver responsible for his death is on the run, Phoenix Police say.
3. 'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service
The Double Arch, per park officials, was a frequently visited geological feature, and it collapsed on Aug. 8. Changing water levels and erosion are believed to have contributed to the collapse.
4. Tortoise back home at Pinal County ranch after highway escape
An adventurous tortoise is back home on Sunday after being spotted on the side of the road. The tortoise's owner is praising the driver and Arizona DPS Troopers' quick responses.
5. Prison inmate escapes from Florence's Eyman State Prison, quickly recaptured by police
A prisoner from Eyman State Prison Complex in Florence, AZ briefly escaped early on Saturday morning before officers found and detained him within an hour.