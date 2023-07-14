Gilbert residents can receive up to $800 to get rid of their grass

The city of Gilbert is encouraging more people to get rid of their grass.

Under a new rebate program, residents can receive up to $800 for removing their grass and replacing it with low-water-use landscaping.

The number of rebates is limited and are available on a first come first serve basis.

Non-single family residential properties, properties with grass watered by flood or well water, and landscapes that have already been converted are not eligible.

Residents can learn more and apply here.