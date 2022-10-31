Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry

Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week.

Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.

According to the town's website, the maintenance project will take place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, and from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18. It is expected to affect an area from McQueen Road to Greenfield Road i the east, and from Baseline Road to Warner Road in the south.

City officials say even if the water looks different, it is still safe to drink.