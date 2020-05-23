Gilbert woman arrested in Hawaii for violating state's stay-at-home order

A teen from Gilbert has been arrested in Hawaii for violating the state's strict quarantine order.

Any visitor coming into Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days.

According to Hawaii officials, 18-year-old Alyza Alder was posting photos of herself on the beach just days after arriving in Hawaii.

Alder reportedly had just move to the island to start work at a fast food restaurant.

The teen is being held on a $2,000 bond.