Girl missing out of Phoenix and might be with a 45-year-old man, police say

A 12-year-old is missing out of Phoenix and police believe she might be with a 45-year-old man, the authorities said on Tuesday night.

Jane Aubry Darrenkamp was last seen near 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive on Jan. 10. She has brown hair and hazel eyes – last seen wearing a light blue-colored robe with Betty Boop on the back and blue and white checkered pajamas.

"She may be in the company of Joseph Henderson in a dark-colored 2007 Nissan Titan, which may have several blue ladders in the bed," authorities said.

It's not clear how the girl and Henderson know each other.

"Tucson PD has been notified as a possible destination Joseph may go to. The circumstances around this missing juvenile case are still being investigated," Phoenix Police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, jeff.middleton@phoenix.gov. If you're calling after hours, contact the police at 602-262-6151.