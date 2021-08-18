Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 AM MST, Coconino County
7
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Girl Scouts adding brownie-inspired Adventurefuls cookie to 2022 lineup

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix

A brief history of the Girl Scouts and its founder Juliette Gordon Low

Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts, which went on to become one of the largest and most successful organizations for girls worldwide.

The Girl Scouts of the USA is adding a new brownie-inspired cookie to its 2022 season, which is sure to take your taste buds on an adventure.

The new cookie, called Adventurefuls, is described as an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," the Girl Scouts said in an announcement.

The cookie will be available nationwide as part of the organization’s 2022 cookie season, alongside the classic cookies like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

The Girl Scout Cookie season officially runs from January to April, although local timing can vary. Fans can sign up at girlscoutcookies.org to be notified when Adventurefuls and other cookies are on sale in their area.

adventurefuls cookie

The new Girl Scouts Adventurefuls cookie is brownie-inspired with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. (Photo credit: Girls Scouts of the USA)

"Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about," the Girl Scouts said. 

Along with the new cookie debut, the organization also announced a new Cookie Business badge that will help girls "think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform."

In early 2021, the Girl Scouts teamed up with Grubhub to provide contactless cookie pickup and delivery in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.