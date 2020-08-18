Expand / Collapse search
Girl Scouts debuting new cookie variety inspired by French toast

Published 
Food-drink
FOX News
article

New Girl Scout cookie flavor Toast-Yay! inspired by French toast. (Girl Scouts of America).

2021 just got a little sweeter.

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new French toast-inspired cookie flavor to join their lineup of offerings in January.

Toast-Yay! cookies are modeled after the breakfast food favorite, featuring frosting-dipped biscuits shaped like mini French toast slices, the GSUSA announced Tuesday. The new cookies will only be available in "select areas," but customers are encouraged to contact their local councils for information on availability.

"Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities," reads a press release announcing the Toast-Yay! cookies. "When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate these moments alongside other favorites, like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites."

The Girl Scouts had to pivot their beloved cookie selling business, like many others, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, relying more on digital sales instead of their traditional cookie stands earlier this year.

To that end, Girl Scouts rolled out Girl Scout Cookie Care, an online vertical allowing customers to place orders for home delivery and donate cookies to front-line workers and first responders. The platform, GSUSA says, will continue to be vital to cookie sales and distribution in 2021.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses,” GSUSA said in a statement to Fox News.

Girl Scout councils sell the cookies for between six and eight weeks annually, and most sales are between January and April. The cookie sales benefit programming for 1.7 million girls, according to GSUSA.

