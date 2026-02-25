Phoenix Police highlight heroism, rescues amid spikes in violence

The Brief Phoenix Police honored over 150 employees and several civilians Wednesday night for acts of heroism, including life-saving rescues and valor under fire. The ceremony comes amid a spike in violence, following a week when seven officer-involved shootings occurred statewide, including two fatal trooper shootings near Flagstaff. Body camera footage showcased the dangers officers faced during the 2024 and 2025 incidents, highlighting successful rescues of victims and injured personnel.



The Phoenix Police Department honored its "best and bravest" during the annual Phoenix Police Awards Ceremony on Feb. 25.

The backstory:

The night of celebration and recognition comes as law enforcement leaders across the state have become increasingly vocal regarding violence against officers. During the first week of February alone, there were seven officer-involved shootings statewide, including a situation near Flagstaff that resulted in the deaths of two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano noted that the awards represent more than just routine work.

"These honors represent acts of heroism, selflessness, and dedication that go far beyond the call of duty," Giordano said.

The ceremony honored more than 150 employees with medals in categories including lifesaving, merit, and valor.

What we know:

As awards were handed out, the department played body camera footage from various incidents, illustrating the dangers officers face.

One such incident involved a rescue under fire, when an armed suspect shot a woman. Patrol had another man detained, while a baby, who was not hurt but in need of rescue, was on the ground outside the front door.

Dig deeper:

The ceremonies also highlighted moments where officers themselves became victims of gunfire or injury. In one instance, Officer Estrella received life-saving treatment on the scene from fellow officers de la Pena, Joseph Corso, Zachary Carter, and Zachary Bultman.

While many of the incidents highlighted took place in 2024 or 2025, officer-involved shootings have remained a frequent headline in 2026. With four shootings taking place within a single week in Maricopa County, the region's top prosecutor expressed concern.

"Recently, we've seen a number of violent incidents against law enforcement. And it is, to say the least, troubling," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Big picture view:

Despite the recent violence, the focus of the event remained on the commitment to the badge and the willingness of personnel to face danger head-on. Officials noted that because of the bravery and professionalism shown by the honorees, no other community members or officers were injured during the incidents highlighted.

In addition to department employees, several civilians were honored for acts of merit and courage.