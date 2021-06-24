Girl stuck in dressing room pulled through wall to safety

First responders in Port Jefferson, Long Island rescued a girl stuck inside a dressing room by pulling her through the wall.

On Tuesday, Port Jefferson firefighters responded to a forcible entry call at a clothing store on East Main Street. Responders discovered that the girl had been accidentally locked inside the dressing room which once served as a bank vault.

The 14-year-old girl's brother reportedly closed the door behind her, accidentally locking her inside.

Firefighters used chisels and hammer drills to break through a 12-inch thick wall to reach her.

Video shows the firefighters pull the girl wearing a pink shirt and black shorts through a hole in the wall. The room erupts into cheers once she's out.

Officials say she was not injured. Multiple agencies responded including the Terryville fire department and the Port Jefferson Emergency Medical Services.

A photo shared by the Port Jefferson Fire Department shows the girl smiling as she poses with her rescuers following the ordeal.

