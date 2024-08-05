Expand / Collapse search
Girl taken to hospital after pedestrian crash near Phoenix high school

Published  August 5, 2024 10:25am MST
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a girl was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of 39th Avenue and Greenway Road, which is near Greenway High School. Per a statement, officers found the girl with serious injuries after they arrived.

"The pedestrian remains at the hospital and is now considered to be in stable condition," read a portion of an update provided by Phoenix Police.

The roadway was closed down for some time, according to police, but it is now back open.

