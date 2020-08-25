Expand / Collapse search
Girls make treats, cards for firefighters battling California wildfires

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 10 mins ago
News
KTVU FOX 2

Girls give thank you cards to San Jose firefighters

Two girls in San Jose, California, presented firefighters with cards, art, and cookies to thank them for their work on the front lines of the CZU August Lightning Complex fires. Credit: Jules Robbins via Storyful

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two girls made thank you cards and Hello Dolly treats for San Jose firefighters whose colleagues were off battling some of California's largest blazes this week.

Jules Robbins on Sunday posted video of Taite Robbins, 12, and Nila Santhosh, 10, handing a pair of firefighters at Station No. 9 the goodie bags, as their colleagues were off battling the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, raging in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

It's hard to hear the girls who are wearing masks. But one describes what's in the layered bars: coconut, chocolate, butter pecan. 

Ancient redwoods survive wildfire at California’s oldest state park

The firefighters were touched. 

"If we didn't have to worry about this coronavirus I'd give you a big hug," he said. "How about an air high five."

The firefighters vowed to get the treat bags up to their friends in the mountains actually battling the wildfires.

As of Tuesday, the CZU fires had burned about 78,600 acres and was 17% contained. 

But one of them admits if they can't reach their buddies, they're just going to eat the sweets themselves. 

Residents leave thank you posters for firefighters at the Alameda County fairgrounds. Aug. 25, 2020

