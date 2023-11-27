GivingTuesday: What to know about the 'day of generosity' that comes after Thanksgiving

Almost everyone knows about Thanksgiving and Black Friday, along with Cyber Monday, but there's another day near the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that has taken on a degree of notability on its own.

The day is called "GivingTuesday," and for 2023, it's on Nov. 28.

Here's what to know about the day.

What's GivingTuesday?

According to the website givingtuesday.org, the day was created over a decade ago, in 2012, as a way to encourage people to do good.

"GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe," a portion of the website reads.

According to an article published by the Associated Press on Nov. 26, GivingTuesday began as a hashtag in 2012 and has since grown to one of the biggest fundraising dates of the year with nonprofits running campaigns by matching donations, or a supporter that has pledged to double or sometimes triple donations made by smaller donors.

How much money did people donate in 2022?

According to data provided by GivingTuesday, donations in the U.S. reached $3.1 billion for in 2022, marking a 15% increase from the same day in 2021.

In all, officials with GivingTuesday said 25 million adults in the U.S. took part in 2022.

So, it's about donating money to organizations, right?

According to the GivingTuesday website, monetary donations are but one of the things people can do on this day. The organization listed a number of other things people can do on this day, including:

Share kindness with neighbors

Volunteer virtually, or share talents

Give voice to a cause that matters

Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join

Talk about giving and generosity with the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media

Does it cost money to take part in GivingTuesday?

Officials with the GivingTueday organization said there is no cost, for either an individual or a non-profit organization, to take part in GivingTuesday.

The organization, however, did note that digital fundraising platforms that nonprofits use typically involve a fee.

Are Americans giving back?

Data cited by the Associated Press shows fewer Americans are giving back.

According to the article, less than half of Americans gave to charity in 2022. In 2000, the same figures showed more than two-thirds of Americans gave to charities.

In addition, data cited by the AP show that many organizations are anticipating falling financial support in 2023. At the same time, however, trends show that charitable contributions from affluent Americans have made up a larger share of overall donations.

What's the point of having GivingTuesday when fewer people are giving back?

According to the AP, some nonprofits are targeting their wealthiest supporters in response to the aforementioned trend involving affluent Americans, but that strategy could face problems in the form of wealthy donors pulling back because of economic factors.

Other nonprofits, according to the AP, say that GivingTuesday can help with their efforts in rallying support from the communities they seek to serve.

Where can I find an organization to donate to?

In Arizona, the organization Arizona Gives maintains a database of organizations that are accepting donations.