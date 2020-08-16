Glendale church gives away hundreds of backpacks for kids going back to school

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
22
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:15 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:50 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:35 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:25 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:16 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 5:47 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 6:03 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:02 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:24 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale
Dust Advisory
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

Glendale church gives away hundreds of backpacks for kids going back to school

By
Published 
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Glendale church gives away hundreds of backpacks for kids going back to school

Even though many students are distance learning, this church hopes to bring some normalcy to their everyday lives.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Back to school means something different this year as more families than ever are in need as they try to navigate distance learning.

One Glendale church tried to make sure every child has at least one normal piece of school this year.

"Even though the girls are at home doing the distant learning, they still need supplies," said Corina Rico, one mother who attended the event. "I’m currently not working as of yet, we only have one income at home - which is my husband - so it’s a little hard right now...this is really a big help."

The help comes from Stone Point Community Church, where they handed out hundreds of backpacks for kids on Aug. 16.

"For us to be at least be able to do something makes all the difference in the world," said pastor Gene Herndon.

Resident Frida Romano received backpacks for her two sons.

"Every little thing counts, with everything going in the economy, people being it out jobs, being behind in bills -- every little thing helps," said Romano.

Romano was furloughed and has come to rely on these acts of generosity.

"It’s just so nice there’s a church that’s willing to help their community and do stuff like this for the kids," she said.

It hasn't just been backpacks at Stone Point. In April, it was toilet paper. Last month? Cleaning wipes. The church says they want to do anything they can to lift spirits and help out.

"Everything the community needs, we’ve been trying to meet that need because it’s tough," said pastor Herndon. "People are having a really hard time out there."

Next weekend they'll continue to hand out backpacks donated by community partners. After all, no child should be without supplies in this unprecedented school year.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.