Glendale detectives find man dead after hearing 3 gunshots while on patrol

One person is dead following a shooting in Glendale on Sunday evening, according to the Glendale Police Department.

What we know:

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, detectives were working traffic control at the intersection of North 93rd Avenue and West Entertainment Boulevard when they heard three gunshots and people yelling.

They ran to the location of where the shots were fired and found 40-year-old Braulio Parra Sillas dead with a gunshot wound near the front door of an apartment.

Several people from the apartment, including the person who fired the shots, were all taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"At this time, we are still looking into all aspects of this incident to include but not limited to criminal aspect, self-defense, or any other possibilities," the department said.

According to police, it is still too early to "speculate on the outcome" of the incident, as they continue to talk to witnesses and gather evidence.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting and the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

Map of the incident location.