Glendale Fire: Woman, 2 dogs dead in house fire

Firefighters say a woman and two dogs are dead following a house fire in Glendale late Thursday night.

According to officials, the fire happened at a neighborhood in the area of 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Three people were hurt, including a 62-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

A 62-year-old man was treated on the scene for his injuries and refused medical transport. A third victim found in the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say two dogs were rescued from the home, however, two others died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

