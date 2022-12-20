Glendale firefighter loses battle with cancer: 'Our hearts are truly broken'

The Glendale Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters who died of cancer.

Firefighter Mark Fowl, who spent 22 years with the department, died on Dec. 19 after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Fowl joined Glendale Fire on Jan. 17, 2002, and ended his career on Engine 156 on the C shift.

"His fellow firefighters say they could always count on his warm smile to greet you and a ‘how are you buddy, things good?’ to follow," the department said.

Fowl was diagnosed with brain cancer last year "and battled his prognosis each and every day."

"His wife and two children provided a constant source of strength and love as he battled the unforgiving disease," the department added.

Funeral arraignments for Fowl have not yet been announced.

"Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother, Mark," Capt. Ashley Losch said. "As a beloved member of our department, Mark will be deeply missed and we will do our best to honor him and his family."