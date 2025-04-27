Glendale hit-and-run driver sought after hitting bicyclist
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bike early Sunday morning in Glendale, the police department said.
What we know:
The April 27 crash happened around 2 a.m. near 54th and Northview avenues.
Glendale Police say officers "spoke with a male subject who advised his fiancé was walking her bicycle southbound on 54th Ave from Northview, in the roadway, when a white colored newer sedan struck her from behind. The sedan left the scene."
The woman sustained a head injury, and police say she was conscious, but not responsive. She's in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The suspect and suspect vehicle have not been located as of this writing. Detectives are still investigating the situation," Glendale Police said.
What we don't know:
Glendale Police didn't provide much information about the type of car that was involved.
No names have been released in this incident.