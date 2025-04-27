Glendale hit-and-run driver sought after hitting bicyclist

The Brief A woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on the morning of April 27. The driver who hit her left the scene and hasn't been found. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near 54th and Northview avenues.



A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bike early Sunday morning in Glendale, the police department said.

What we know:

The April 27 crash happened around 2 a.m. near 54th and Northview avenues.

Glendale Police say officers "spoke with a male subject who advised his fiancé was walking her bicycle southbound on 54th Ave from Northview, in the roadway, when a white colored newer sedan struck her from behind. The sedan left the scene."

The woman sustained a head injury, and police say she was conscious, but not responsive. She's in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect and suspect vehicle have not been located as of this writing. Detectives are still investigating the situation," Glendale Police said.

What we don't know:

Glendale Police didn't provide much information about the type of car that was involved.

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of the area where the crash happened: