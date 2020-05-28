Glendale honors fire captain, police officer for heroism during Westgate shooting

Two heroes who saved lives in the shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District on May 20 were recognized for their heroic efforts on Thursday.

Three people were injured as a result of the shooting, and the suspect identified as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr., admitted to carrying out the shooting and said he intended to injure 10 people, telling police he had been bullied and wanted to gain respect.

Authorities said they believe Hernandez intended to use the 90 rounds of ammunition that he brought to the attack, but he was thwarted when his weapon jammed

According to court documents provided by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Hernandez Jr. has been indicted by a grand jury on 39 offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, endangerment, criminal, and offenses related to the discharge of a firearm.

Heroes honored by City of Glendale

On Thursday, officials with the City of Glendale held a news conference to award police officer Destiny Ebersohl and Avondale Fire captain Chrostopher Spire, who was off-duty that day, the Life Safety Award.

Of those in attendance were the mothers of two of the victims, who wanted to be here to show their appreciation. The mothers' children were identified as 19-year-old Alfredo Jaime, and 16-year-old Destiny Bain.

Alfredo and Destiny also sent their messages of thanks to Officer Ebersohl and Fire Captain Spire. Alfredo is recovering quickly after being shot in the chest and back, but remains in hospital. Destiny lost two arteries in her leg, but she is slowly recovering. A third victim is resting from minor injuries.

The Associated Press (AP) Contributed to this report.