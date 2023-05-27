Glendale kidnapping, armed robbery caught on camera

No arrests have been made after a masked man was caught on camera breaking into a woman's Glendale home, pulling her hair and taking her money at gunpoint.

The alleged armed robbery and kidnapping happened just before 9:30 a.m. on May 1, and Glendale police did not specify where the home is located.

Police say a man entered the victim's yard and went through the back entrance. He could be seen on security video grabbing her hair while pointing a gun, forcing her to go upstairs to take her belongings.

"Suspect shot off a round in the closet while rummaging through the victim's items," read a statement from Silent Witness.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The suspect was caught on video during an alleged armed robbery in a Glendale home on May 1.

He allegedly stole money and numerous electronics during the robbery.

The woman did not sustain any physical injuries during the crime, police say.

The suspect is described as a 5'6", 140-pound Hispanic male wearing a black Diamondbacks hat, black T-shirt, black gator mask and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for details that could lead to an arrest.