Glendale man, 2 others from Maricopa dead following crash in Southern Arizona: DPS

The Brief Three people from the Phoenix area died as a result of a crash on Nov. 25. The crash happened in southern Arizona. Two of the three victims were from Maricopa. The other victim was from Glendale.



Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say three people, including a West Valley man, died following a four-vehicle crash over the weekend in southern Arizona.

Per a statement issued on Nov. 25, the crash happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 along the eastbound lanes of State Route 80, at milepost 308. The area is about eight miles south of the community of St. David, which is located to the south of Benson.

"A red Infinity SUV was traveling east on SR-80 when the driver crossed the center-striped median and collided with three motorcycles," read a portion of the statement.

Officials have released the identities of the three who died in the crash:

Benne Melvin Eugene Dansby, 40, of Glendale.

Anthony Odell Davis, 37, of Maricopa

James Maurice Samuel, 55, of Maricopa

Authorities say Dansby and Davis died at the scene, while Samuel was taken to a hospital in the Tucson area, where he later died.

As for the driver of the red Infinity SUV, he was identified as a 41-year-old from Huachuca City. While authorities did not identify the suspect, they did say he was taken to a Tucson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Impairment is suspected, and criminal charges are pending the investigation's completion," read a portion of the statement.