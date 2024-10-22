Glendale man hospitalized after apparent domestic violence shooting; woman arrested

The Brief A man was injured in an apparent domestic violence shooting on Tuesday night and police say a woman was arrested. The shooting happened near 66th and Glendale avenues on Oct. 22. The department reminds the public that domestic violence resources are available.



A shooting in Glendale on Tuesday night landed a man in the hospital and the police department says it appears to have been related to domestic violence.

The shooting happened near 66th and Glendale avenues on Oct. 22 just after 7:30 p.m.

"Our officers arrived quickly and located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Our officers provided life-saving measures and the victim was transported to the hospital for further care. This victim is expected to survive," Glendale Police Officer Moroni Mendez said.

An unidentified woman was arrested and police say it appears she and the victim know each other.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The department says the shooting comes as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The saying "Love shouldn't hurt" was echoed by the department as it's the motto of Glendale Family Advocacy Center.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources