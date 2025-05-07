Glendale mass shooting: Persons of interest wanted for questioning
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Police Department released photos of people who might be critical in helping solve the May 4 mass shooting at a restaurant.
Persons of interest in the Glendale shooting on May 4. Photos courtesy of the Glendale Police Department
What they're saying:
"Earlier today, we met with the case agent and Homicide Supervisors, they have asked us to share the following images of 3 individuals, investigators wish to speak with. To be clear, these individuals are persons of interest, NOT SUSPECTS, and we believe they may have vital information important to this case," the police department said on May 7.
What we know:
The shooting happened at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse near SR 51 and 57th Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Three people died and five people were hurt in the shooting that spilled out into the parking lot.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Click here to submit information through Glendale PD's portal.