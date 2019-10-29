Glendale PD: 1 critical after being struck by vehicle near 51st Ave. and Camelback Road.

article

Glendale Police say one person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday night.

Police say a silver SUV was traveling westbound on Camelback Rd. when it collided with a pedestrian who was reportedly jaywalking across the street. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene, and officers determined they were not impaired.

Police have closed Camelback Rd. between 51st and 55th Avenues for the investigation.

Stay here for updates.