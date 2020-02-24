Glendale Police: Child not breathing when pulled out of backyard pool
article
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police officials say police and fire crews were called out to a home, after a child was found in a pool
The incident took place at a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. The child, according to initial reports, was not breathing, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say Glendale Fire officials will take the lead in an investigation.
This is the second incident involving a child being pulled out of a pool in the Valley on Monday. Phoenix Police officials say a one-year-old boy was pulled out of a backyard pool near 40th Street and Baseline Road, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.