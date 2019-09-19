Glendale police investigate 4-year-old's 'suspicious' death

article

Police in Glendale say they're investigating the death of a young child, calling it suspicious.

They say officers were called to a home near 64th Drive and Maryland Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive child where CPR was being performed.

When police arrived on the scene, Glendale fire crews were already there and advised that the 4-year-old was a full code and would need immediate transport to a hospital.

The child was rushed to an area hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

"No further details are being released as the investigation into [the] cause is on-going at this time. It is being treated as suspicious in nature," stated Glendale Police Sgt. John Roth.