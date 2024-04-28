Glendale Police shooting; train derailment near Arizona-New Mexico border | Nightly Roundup

A shooting involving Glendale Police broke out Sunday afternoon; a highway reopened after a fiery train derailment and ASU student reporters recall the moment when 70+ people were arrested during a pro-Palestine demonstration.
Here are tonight's top stories.
1. Shooting involving Glendale Police breaks out; investigation underway
A shooting involving Glendale Police broke out on Sunday afternoon, the department said. The shooting happened near Glendale and 51st avenues.
2. Interstate near Arizona-New Mexico line reopens after train derailment as lingering fuel burns off
Interstate 40 was reopened in both directions on Sunday as fire crews continued to watch over a controlled burn of remaining fuel from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.
3. ASU student journalists recount arrests of pro-Palestine demonstrators on Tempe campus
More than 70 people were arrested during a pro-Palestine demonstration at Arizona State University in Tempe. Student journalists saw what happened as they were covering the demonstration for the school's paper.
4. Giant tumor growing for decades removed from neck area of Scottsdale man
A man from Scottsdale caught a lucky break to have a watermelon-sized tumor removed from his neck after the sore grew for nearly two decades. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has the story.
5. New data shows what Americans now need to be "middle class"
With inflation rising, some families who used to be "middle class" no longer fit in that category. Here are the cheapest and most expensive states and cities for 2024.