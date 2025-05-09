Glendale voters to decide on measures related to VAI Resort project

article

The Brief Glendale voters have until May 20 to vote on two ballot measures. Both measures relate to the VAI Resort project. The ‘no' side of the measure say zoning changes related to the project would be irresponsible, as it would allow what they see as unfair entitlements from the city.



The fate of a major entertainment hotel and theme park will soon be in the hands of Glendale voters.

On May 9, community leaders and supporters of Propositions 401 and 402 gathered in Downtown Glendale.

"It’s really good for Glendale," said Glendale City Councilmember Bart Turner.

What we know:

According to documents provided by the City of Glendale, Proposition 401 asks voters to approve or reject an amendment to the city's General Plan Map that redesignated the use of a piece of land located south of Cardinals Way, between 94th and 95th Avenues, from "Parks and Open Space" to "Corporate Commerce Center."

Meanwhile, Proposition 402 asks voters to either approve or deny a city ordinance involving rezoning and the VAI Resort.

City officials said a group named Worker Power PAC filed two referendum petitions with the City Clerk's Office on Dec 20, 2024. If the measures are approved, construction at the VAI Resort can continue as planned. If rejected, then the council’s decision will be overturned, creating delays and uncertainty with the resort’s future.

"2,000 jobs are on the line. $2.2 billion of tax revenue going right back into this community is on the line, as well as a more sustainable and entertaining resort is on the line," said Grant Fisher, President and CEO of VAI Resort.

Dig deeper:

The ambitious multi-faceted project, which is set to include four hotels, indoor and outdoor performance venues, and a Mattel theme park, has been under construction since 2021.

Supporters say VAI would transform Glendale into a national and international tourist destination, estimating it would pump thousands into the local economy each year, and generate so much sales tax revenue, that public services would be improved without raising local taxes.

"It will increase police staffing, give us better equipment, better training," said Dave Goitia, President of the Glendale Fraternal Order of Police.

The other side:

Not everyone, however, agrees.

"The last thing we need is to turn space that was zoned for parks into a parking lot and office building," said Brendan Walsh, Executive Director of Worker Power.

Walsh said the zoning changes would be irresponsible, as it would allow what he sees as unfair entitlements from the city.

"The resort can bring in revenue, it can bring in jobs, but the question is: do they need everything the city is giving them to do that? I don’t think they do," said Walsh. "I think the resort can be built, it can be open, it can be a good neighbor, but it needs all the entitlements it needs from the City of Glendale, and I don’t think residents are very happy about that."

What's next:

The election, which is done via mail-in ballot only, will conclude on May 20. People who live in Glendale should already have their ballots sent to their home.