Glendale woman shot while her family was inside the car

Yarely Hermosillo, 27, was killed by a stray bullet from a road rage shooting while driving with her family in Glendale on Aug. 15. Police have arrested 33-year-old Jesus Dousten, who is accused of charges including second-degree murder.



The family of Yarely Hermosillo is speaking out after she was shot to death in front of her husband, mother, and toddler in Glendale.

What we know:

Police say the 27-year-old was a victim of stray gunfire from a road rage incident. The suspect accused of pulling the trigger is now in jail.

"It hurts to lose your other half, but when it happens in front of you … it's a different type of hurt," said Daniel Salgado, Hermosillo's husband.

On Aug. 15, Hermosillo was in a car with her husband, mom, and 3-year-old son when she was hit by a bullet.

‘She deserved the chance to see her son grow’

"She didn't deserve something so horrible," said her mother, Teresita De Jesus Ramos Leon.

"I'll never forget my mom's screams when I arrived at the hospital full of pain. Yarely was a beautiful soul, a devoted wife, a loving daughter, and, above all, an incredible mother to her three-year-old son," said her sister, Cryshan Lopez.

Hermosillo's family described her as a caring person who loved to cook and share her recipes on TikTok.

"Yarely deserved so much more. She deserved the chance to see her son grow," said her sister Ayla Lopez.

Dig deeper:

Glendale Police say on Aug. 15 around 11:45 p.m., people in two cars began arguing while driving on Camelback Road toward 51st Avenue. At the intersection, a man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One of the bullets hit Hermosillo, who was in a separate vehicle not involved in the argument.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jesus Dousten. He is accused of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, with his bond set at $1 million.

"We will take some comfort in knowing the man responsible for taking her from us ... He's now behind bars," said Cryshan Lopez.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe for Hermosillo, click here.

Map of the area where the shooting happened