Globe's La Casita Cafe welcomes diners after major flood damage

Seven weeks after historic and deadly flooding struck the city of Globe, a restaurant on Broad Street celebrated its grand reopening Friday, Nov. 14.

What we know:

La Casita Cafe, which has been serving Globe residents and visitors for four generations, saw a steady flow of customers return for its reopening, marking a major milestone in the community's recovery.

Owner Annie Villalobos said the cleanup effort was massive, involving removing mud and ripping out walls. She noted that she and her staff learned "a crash course in working with drywall" and appreciated every helping hand.

Villalobos had initially expected the cleanup to take at least six months, making the return of customers after just seven weeks a major blessing.

Side by side of La Casita Cafe after the flood and after the clean up.

Big picture view:

While celebrating her reopening, Villalobos took time to acknowledge the ongoing recovery work for other area businesses.

"There are a lot of businesses that still don't have their doors open, and I'd love to see them reopen just because we're all tight-knit here," Villalobos said. "They're our neighbors, and we want to see everybody open back up. So, hopefully, the funding comes through for other businesses because they weren't as fortunate as we were."