GM recalling over 484,000 Cadillac, Chevy, GMC vehicles to fix seat belt issue

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
22
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:03 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:10 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:59 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:49 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County, Yavapai County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:44 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:32 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:09 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 4:04 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Tonopah Desert
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

GM recalling over 484,000 Cadillac, Chevy, GMC vehicles to fix seat belt issue

By Lucas Manfredi
Published 
Consumer
FOX Business
article

Atmosphere during "Chrome Couture" Celebrates Luxury with the 2007 Cadillac Escalade - World Premiere at Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 vehicles to fix an issue with their third-row seat belts. 

"In certain of these vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seatbelt buckle assembly may not have been properly formed during the manufacturing process," the automaker wrote in its recall notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. "If the third-row seatbelt assembly is not properly riveted, it may not properly restrain occupants in a crash, increasing the risk of injury."

The recall covers 41,636 Cadillac Escalades; 25,158 Cadillac Escalade ESVs; 84,338 Chevrolet Suburbans; 176,981 Chevrolet Tahoes; 97,436 GMC Yukons; and 58,606 GMC Yukon XL vehicles equipped with third row-seating. 

The affected vehicles, which are in the 2021 and 2022 model years, were produced between Nov. 12, 2019, and May 27, 2022.

CAPRI SUN FLAVOR RECALLED FOR POSSIBLY CONTAINING ‘CLEANING SOLUTION’

On May 14, a GM dealership received a customer report of a third-row seat belt buckle assembly that separated in a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. The issue was submitted to the company's Speak Up For Safety program on May 18 and a formal investigation was opened on May 31. A field analysis identified seven additional reports potentially related to the issue.

GM's investigation determined that operators at the seat belt buckle assembly supplier’s manufacturing plant may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation. 

Containment efforts were initiated at the plant on May 25 and GM revised its manufacturing process to add an optical scan confirmation of the rivet head formation on July 1. GM's investigator visited the plant on July 11 to determine the scope of the potentially affected parts and the company's Safety Field Action Decision Authority decided to conduct a safety recall on Aug. 4.

GM is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dealers will inspect the rivet head formation on both the left and right side third-row seat belt buckle assemblies and replace seat belt buckle assemblies, as necessary, free of charge. 

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed starting Sept. 26.

Read more of this story on FOX Business. 