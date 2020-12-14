Gmail, YouTube and other Google services reportedly hit by service outage

article

Google services, including YouTube and Gmail, experienced widespread outages Monday in countries around the world.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints regarding the search engine’s products around 7 a.m. ET.

Issues were also reported with Google Drive, Google Classroom, Google Maps and Google Home, according to the website.

It indicated that outages were reported in the U.S., Canada, India, South Africa, Australia, countries across Europe and in Central and South America.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said online that it was aware of issues with Gmail, “affecting a majority of users,” at 6:55 a.m ET. The company said the outages had been restored for the “vast majority” of users by 7:52 a.m. ET.

Identical status updates were shared across the company’s services.