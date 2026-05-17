Good Samaritans help victims in major Cave Creek crash

The Brief A fiery two-car collision near Carefree Highway and 12th Street late Saturday night sent six people to the hospital, leaving three victims in critical condition. Two Good Samaritans, a father and daughter, pulled over to break a vehicle's sunroof and pull trapped victims from the burning, overturned wreckage before emergency crews arrived. The driver who allegedly caused the crash is currently being investigated for possible impairment.



Two Good Samaritans stopped to help the victims in a fiery crash in Cave Creek that sent six people to the hospital.

What we know:

Two cars collided, both catching fire, near Carefree Highway and 12th Street just before 11 p.m. on May 16.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the six taken to nearby hospitals suffered minor to major injuries. As of Sunday morning, three of the victims are in critical condition.

"The vehicle causing the collision's driver is being investigated for possible impairment," officials said.

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Local perspective:

Casey and his daughter, Eliana Reinke, stopped to help after seeing the explosion from the crash.

"When we pulled up, there was two cars. One had a major fire. The other one was burning a little bit. But at the time, we only saw one person in the crash. And we were trying to get him out of his car," Casey, who is a Marine, said.

Eliana stood at the back of the truck after they pulled over, and Casey began flashing his lights at oncoming traffic since they were in the middle of the road.

"We removed the first person from the vehicle, the single passenger vehicle, began treating him and handed him off to a neighbor that came by and then proceeded to the truck that had the group of five in it," Casey recalled. "It was completely engulfed in flames and on its passenger side, laying in the middle of the roadway, me and about three other guys managed to break the sunroof out and help extract three of the people."

The father and daughter said they began rocking the truck, as another couple were stuck on the passenger side, and the flames were getting bigger. After flipping the trick back onto its tires, Casey was able to open the passenger door and pull both of the victims out.

"We're good, we're lucky that we're able to be in a situation where we could help somebody if they needed it," Eliana said. "We believe that God puts us in a place where he needs us to be, and we are able to hopefully do what's right by Him."

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims and the exact extent of injuries were not made known. The driver was not identified, and it is unclear if they will face charges.

Map of the collision area.