Bronco Fire burns 100 acres near Cave Creek as fire dangers persist

The Brief Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and high winds have triggered multiple wildfires across Arizona, with a red flag warning remaining in effect until 11 p.m. Crews worked through the night to battle the Bronco Fire in the Tonto National Forest, which has burned nearly 100 acres and reached 50% containment. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across Arizona and the national forest until the end of September due to elevated fire danger.



Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and high winds sparked wildfires across Arizona on Sunday.

What we know:

Crews worked through the night battling the Bronco Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest, about 20 miles north of Cave Creek. The fire has scorched nearly 100 acres after sparking around 7p.m. on May 16, and is now 50% contained.

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On May 15, the Tonto National Forest issued its Stage 1 fire restrictions because of elevated fire danger across Arizona and the national forest. Red Flag Warnings are in place for May 17.

What they're saying:

Brad Widhalm with the Tonto National Forest says firefighters used 5-gallon water pouches and hand tools to battle the blaze, all while constantly adjusting to strong, shifting winds.

"When we got here. And the winds were just moving everything just different directions," Widhalm said. "So they were having they'd have a line in sight and then the wind would come up and blow everything that way. So then they, you have to kind of adjust your tactics as the wind blows."

The hot and dry conditions are fueling brush fires in the forest.

"This is our fire danger when it's at its highest right now," said Widhalm. "It's always just a big, huge team effort and everybody really works together and works."

Widhalm says almost all of these fires can be prevented and encourages the public to do their part in keeping everyone safe.

"You can't target shoot. You can't have campfires unless it's in a ring that we provide— the Forest Service, provides. So make sure that you're being safe and careful. If you're pulling a trailer, make sure the chains are not dragging on the ground. And just be smart and think about things before you do them. This fire could have been prevented," Widhalm said.

Dig deeper:

Earlier on May 17, officials responded to a brush fire that closed the southbound lanes on State Route 87, located roughly 10 miles south of Sunflower. A car fire spread into vegetation, but crews quickly contained the flames despite gusty winds. While the fire is 100% contained, crews will be back to check for any hot spots.

Just about a week ago, the Horseshoe Fire burned more than 200 acres in the Tonto National Forest.

Big picture view:

With wildfire season now nearly year-round, the state announced in March it’s expanding AI-powered fire detection cameras. The cameras, located at seven sites across the state, provide 360-degree views and can detect smoke and other early signs of fire.

What's next:

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until the end of September. Violations could result in fines or jail time.

Map of the area.