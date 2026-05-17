Gruesome discovery at Arizona hotel; teen likely impaired in deadly crash | Nightly Roundup

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From a horrific discovery in an Arizona hotel room, to elevated conditions for wildfires across the state, here are your top stories for Sunday, May 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Gruesome discovery in Arizona hotel room

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2. Wildfire risks persist as Bronco Fire burns 100 acres

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3. 18-year-old suspected to have been impaired in deadly Phoenix crash

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4. Hospital patients graduate high school

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5. Trump attempts to get Iran's leaders to agree to peace terms

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A look at your weather this week

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