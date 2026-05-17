Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
5
High Wind Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Gruesome discovery at Arizona hotel; teen likely impaired in deadly crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 17, 2026 5:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a horrific discovery in an Arizona hotel room, to elevated conditions for wildfires across the state, here are your top stories for Sunday, May 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Gruesome discovery in Arizona hotel room

Featured

Infant found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room, 2 other children found safe
article

Infant found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room, 2 other children found safe

An infant was found dead inside a room at a hotel in Flagstaff on Sunday morning.

2. Wildfire risks persist as Bronco Fire burns 100 acres

Featured

Bronco Fire burns 100 acres near Cave Creek as fire dangers persist
article

Bronco Fire burns 100 acres near Cave Creek as fire dangers persist

Crews continue to battle the Bronco Fire in the Tonto National Forest, which has burned nearly 100 acres and reached 50% containment amid challenging overnight winds.

3. 18-year-old suspected to have been impaired in deadly Phoenix crash

Featured

Teen driver suspected of impairment in deadly north Phoenix crash
article

Teen driver suspected of impairment in deadly north Phoenix crash

Police believe the impairment of an 18-year-old SUV driver caused a deadly collision in north Phoenix.

4. Hospital patients graduate high school

Featured

Phoenix Children's celebrate patients graduating high school
article

Phoenix Children's celebrate patients graduating high school

The 1 Darn Cool School program at Phoenix Children's Hospital hosted a graduation ceremony to celebrate patients earning their high school diplomas.

5. Trump attempts to get Iran's leaders to agree to peace terms

Featured

Iran latest: Trump warns Iran that "the clock is ticking" in new social media post
article

Iran latest: Trump warns Iran that "the clock is ticking" in new social media post

President Trump has suggested fighting could resume soon, as Iranian state television prepares the public for war.

A look at your weather this week

Comfortable temperatures coming to Arizona thanks to northern storm system

Comfortable temperatures coming to Arizona thanks to northern storm system

Sunday's temperatures hovered in the mid 90s in the Valley, as strong wind gusts swept across the state. A storm system to the north is bringing the slight cooldown to Arizona. 

Get your full forecast.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews