Gruesome discovery at Arizona hotel; teen likely impaired in deadly crash | Nightly Roundup

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From a horrific discovery in an Arizona hotel room, to elevated conditions for wildfires across the state, here are your top stories for Sunday, May 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Gruesome discovery in Arizona hotel room
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An infant was found dead inside a room at a hotel in Flagstaff on Sunday morning.
2. Wildfire risks persist as Bronco Fire burns 100 acres
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Crews continue to battle the Bronco Fire in the Tonto National Forest, which has burned nearly 100 acres and reached 50% containment amid challenging overnight winds.
3. 18-year-old suspected to have been impaired in deadly Phoenix crash
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Police believe the impairment of an 18-year-old SUV driver caused a deadly collision in north Phoenix.
4. Hospital patients graduate high school
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The 1 Darn Cool School program at Phoenix Children's Hospital hosted a graduation ceremony to celebrate patients earning their high school diplomas.
5. Trump attempts to get Iran's leaders to agree to peace terms
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President Trump has suggested fighting could resume soon, as Iranian state television prepares the public for war.
A look at your weather this week
Sunday's temperatures hovered in the mid 90s in the Valley, as strong wind gusts swept across the state. A storm system to the north is bringing the slight cooldown to Arizona.
Get your full forecast.