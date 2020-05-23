Goodyear Police identify three people killed in double murder-suicide

article

The Goodyear Police Department identified three people who lost their lives in a double murder-suicide on Wednesday, May 20th.

The incident happened at 163rd Drive and Buchanan Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a medical call for a man down. There they found a dead man, Leonard Payne, 57. Later they found 29-year-old Mathew Bartholomew Oliver, his step-son, in critical condition, but he has since died at the hospital.

Deborah Powers, 59, was also found dead at the scene. Oliver was her biological son.

Payne is suspected of killing the mother and son, then turning the gun on himself.

No further information is available.