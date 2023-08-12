Goodyear shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Goodyear officers discovered a dead woman and a critically injured man while responding to a domestic violence shooting call Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported near 162nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye a little after 2 a.m.

The injured man is believed to be the suspect in this case. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the two. Officials say there's no threat to the community, and no names were released.