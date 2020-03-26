Gov. Abbott orders mandatory self-quarantine for those who traveled from U.S. COVID-19 hot spots

Gov. Greg Abbott instituted a mandatory self-quarantine period for people visiting from several areas hard hit by the coronavirus in the United States.

Airline travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans into Texas will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Abbott said there would be enforcement of the quarantine by Department of Public Safety troopers.

DPS will give travelers a form that will need to be filled out with the place travelers will stay and other identifying information.

“DPS troopers will conduct visits to their quarantine locations to verify compliance with this executive order,” Abbott said.

Any traveler violating the quarantine will be subject to as much as $1,000 fine and as long as six months in jail.

Abbott said he signed the executive order in an effort to prevent the outbreaks in those areas from happening in Texas.

The tristate area and New Orleans have seen some the largest amount of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Abbott conferred with Dr. Deborah Birx, the point medical voice on the president’s coronavirus taskforce, and the Texas state health director before issuing the order.

Abbott also said another executive order of his has resulted in new hospital beds being made available for coronavirus patients.

He said more than 3,000 beds are now open statewide if they are needed.

Of those, 1,700 are in Dallas alone and 2,3000 are in North Texas total.Abbott said there are currently 100 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Texas.

A total of 18 people have died from the virus in the state.

There are now confirmed cases in 90 of Texas’ 254 counties.

